Lucknow University felicitates its best sportspersons who won gold in various competitions

LU felicitates its best sportspersons

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: University of Lucknow’s Dean Students Welfare and Lucknow University Athletic Association felicitated sportspersons, who bagged gold medals in various competitions. This event was held in continuation to the recent convocation celebration.

Yash Verma, a student of BA 5th semester, was conferred with the Pierre Gold Medal. This medal is given to the best player of the university. Yash is a tennis player and has participated in many international and national competitions.

His achievements include the Raja Shanker Sahai of Murawan Gold Medal in 2020, 11 gold medals and 12 silver medals in various competitions, LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said.

Apart from Yash, Shreya Kumar, a student of BSc 5th semester, bagged the Raja Shanker Sahai of Murawan Gold Medal for her contribution in the field of sports and education. Her achievements include the Rani Lakshmi Bai Award in soft tennis conferred by the UP government in 2017.

Shreya has won eight gold and seven silver medals at various national competitions. She has also represented India in the Junior World Championship in Thailand and South Korea in 2018.

Dignitaries present during the medal distribution ceremony included Prof Poonam Tandon, dean student welfare, Desh Deepak, president, Lucknow University Sports Council, Rupesh Kumar, secretary and Sanjay Medhavi, treasurer of the council.