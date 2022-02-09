Lucknow University inks MoU with Nigerian university to promote HR exchange

Lucknow Under the mission of internationalising higher education, vice chancellor, Lucknow University (LU), Prof Alok Kumar Rai on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Federal University, Wukari, located in Taraba State of Nigeria.

With this, the two institutions will be able to promote exchange of information and academic materials that are of mutual interest, an official said. Under the provisions of the MoU, the two institutions will encourage co-operation in any discipline which is studied in both the institutions.

“The two nations have strong bonds of understanding and mutual relationships. This MoU will add to the prospects of human resource (HR) exchange and will establish linkage towards exchange of visiting scholars and students besides having the provision of briefing/orientation service by each institution for visitors from the other institution, the exchange of faculty members for teaching, research, or both or the hosting of visiting scholars from either party,” said Prof Alok Kumar Rai after signing the MoU.

“It will also encourage holding of joint seminars, conferences and workshops, the participation in joint distance learning as a tool for teaching courses and developing the prospects of joint research and publications,” he added. “It is a significant step towards bilateral academic exchanges and would add to multidimensional mobility” said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, students’ welfare, LU.

The MoU was signed in the presence of bilateral delegation comprising prof CP Shinggu, deputy vice chancellor administration, Nigeria, prof Judith Mgbemena, deputy vice academic, Nigeria, Emmanuel Etim, director of international programmes, India, EA Kamba, rep, faculty of pure and applied sciences and Innocent Abbah Akor, rep, faculty of education, engr.

Vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai led the LU delegation comprising prof Poonam Tandon, dean students’ welfare, prof Rakesh Chandra, dean, academics, prof Rajiv Pandey, dean, research and prof RP Singh, director, international affairs.

