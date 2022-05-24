Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship

A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Lucknow University had constituted a committee for this purpose, which had examined all the 245 applications submitted to the student welfare office and selected the students based on merit. In this selection process, special care has been taken to proper participation from all the faculties/departments of the University, he said.

Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and ‘Student Welfare Scholarship’ is one of them.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs15000 is provided in an academic session to those needy students whose annual family income is less than three lakhs and who are not getting any scholarship from any other source.

Dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon said that all the students have highly appreciated these student welfare schemes started by vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava informed that the scholarship is being sent to all the selected students directly in their bank accounts through RTGS.

Registrar Dr Vinod Kumar Singh, Proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi, additional dean student Kalyan Dr Alka Mishra, Professor Amritanshu Shukla, Prof Sangeeta Sahu and Dr Jyotsana Singh were also present in the programme organised on this occasion and they wished the students good luck for their academic development and golden future.