Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship
A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.
Lucknow University had constituted a committee for this purpose, which had examined all the 245 applications submitted to the student welfare office and selected the students based on merit. In this selection process, special care has been taken to proper participation from all the faculties/departments of the University, he said.
Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and ‘Student Welfare Scholarship’ is one of them.
Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs15000 is provided in an academic session to those needy students whose annual family income is less than three lakhs and who are not getting any scholarship from any other source.
Dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon said that all the students have highly appreciated these student welfare schemes started by vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai.
LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava informed that the scholarship is being sent to all the selected students directly in their bank accounts through RTGS.
Registrar Dr Vinod Kumar Singh, Proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi, additional dean student Kalyan Dr Alka Mishra, Professor Amritanshu Shukla, Prof Sangeeta Sahu and Dr Jyotsana Singh were also present in the programme organised on this occasion and they wished the students good luck for their academic development and golden future.
Minor girl kidnapped from Bihar, gang-raped in Bahraich, rescued
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and sold to a man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who along with Dhani Ram's son gang raped her, was rescued on Sunday, police said. Senior superintendent of police Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri said the father-son duo was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the girl has been sent to rehab centre.
Serve sherbet to people, says HC after granting bail to protester
“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct,” observed the Allahabad High Court while granting bail to one Nawab of Hapur district, who was accused of being part of the mob that raised objectionable slogans after the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared. The protest ended in a clash between two groups, causing injuries to some persons.
Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform
The wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nalini Gupta has registered a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision during a traffic jam on Tuesday. The incident caused injuries to her daughter, who got scared following the misbehaviour. Enraged over the incident, the man misbehaved with Nalini and used abusive language.
Massive anti-encroachment drive carried out at old city in Prayagraj
Noor Ullah road is the main road that connects the localities of Kareli, Meerapur, Khuldabad and many others to the Prayagraj Railway Station, Chowk and Civil Lines. Similar situation prevails at Nakhas Kohna, near Prayagraj Junction, Katra, Atala crossing where traders have installed shades or have even made constructions on pavements. ADG zone Pram Prakash was accompanied by SP city and administrative officials. A similar drive was also carried out in Katra area on Tuesday evening.
LMC’s broadband, cable wires removal causes network disruption
Cable and broadband operators in the capital city are crying foul after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation in coordination with Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration started removing their wires from electricity and street light poles. The operators claimed that around one lakh consumers in Lucknow have been affected. Director of Sikka Cables Network, Tony Sikka, said the cables were cut off from the poles by the authorities without informing them.
