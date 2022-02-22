Lucknow University sets up ‘VC Care Fund’ to help needy students

University of Lucknow (LU) has set up ‘VC Care Fund’ through which the varsity would provide financial assistance to the needy students of the university and its affiliated colleges.

About three lakh students from university campus and over 500 affiliated colleges in the five districts of Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli and Sitapur will benefit from the initiative, said a press release from the varsity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai has set up a three-member committee to work on the policy and its implementation. The members include prof MK Agarwal head of Department of Economics; Sanjay Medhavi, head of Department of Business Administration and Ratnesh Bharti, assistant finance officer of the university.

The recommendations of committee would be put before the finance committee for approval.

All the stakeholders of the university like alumni, teachers, staff, community groups, industries and professionals can contribute and donate for the cause.

The track of fund generated and disbursed will be audited annually.

VC Care Fund is a drive within the sub-section 14.4.2 of NEP 2020 that lays down the steps to be taken by all higher education institutions (HEI). This endeavour will mitigate opportunity costs and fee payment issues faced by students and provide financial assistance to the needy socio-economically disadvantaged groups (SEDG) students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university already has Poor Students Aid Fund which is now renamed as Chatra Kalyan Nidhi. It provides financial support to students through three new schemes Karmyogi Yojna, Chatra Kalyan Scholarship and Shodh Medha Scholarship.

However, in the past two years during Covid many students faced financial issues after a few of them lost their parents while in some cases bread earners lost their job or income fell during the pandemic.

This had prompted Prof Rai to start a scheme for Covid orphans “Arpan - Adopt a Brain” last year during the second wave of pandemic.

The scheme was supported by teachers, alumni and also research scholars working in India as well as abroad by adopting and providing financial and moral support to such students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Rai himself adopted a BBA student and deputy chief minister prof Dinesh Sharma supported a commerce student under this scheme.

However, university realised that the number of underprivileged students in the university as well as affiliated colleges was much more and there was a need of more funding to not only support payment of tuition fee but also take care of their medical and other needs.

“This, VC Care Fund will address the purpose of establishment of state universities and contribute in human development and creating educated society,” read the press note.