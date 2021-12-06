Lucknow University students to get facility centre as New Year’s gift

Lucknow University will soon have its very own student facility centre (lounge) on the ground floor of the dean student welfare office located on the main campus, said dean students welfare, Professor Poonam Tandon here on Monday.

“This special student lounge will be furnished with all kinds of setups for the students, including a water/coffee dispenser, comfortable furniture where students can relax, a reading desk with popular newspapers and magazines and many more,” said prof Tandon.

LU vice-chancellor Prof AK Rai said that this facility is being created for the students and will consist of up to date features just as any international student centre should have. All student-related offices will be housed in the building, including the office of the dean of student affairs, the office of the chief provost, and international collaborations and international student advisors.

The building earlier known as CPMT Bhawan will also have a meeting room of global standards where any department/ institute can hold their meetings and seminars. The third floor will have an administrative quality with a modular setup for staff, Prof Rai said.

The blueprint of the entire project to recreate the correct utility of space will soon be realized and available as a New Year gift for students. Poonam Tandon is looking forward to student visitors who will add to the atmosphere of the space with their zest and charm.