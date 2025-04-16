Lucknow University suspends 7 students over campus brawl

At least seven students of Lucknow University have been suspended in connection with a violent clash that broke out on April 9 between two student groups. The action was taken following an internal probe by the university, which termed the written explanations submitted by the accused students as false and misleading, a notice issued by chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi stated on Tuesday. The Hasanganj police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), invoking Sections 191(2), 125, and 115(2 (Sourced)

The altercation, which took place within the university premises, involved physical assault. The Hasanganj police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), invoking Sections 191(2), 125, and 115(2).

The students have been suspended with immediate effect pending further investigation, Dwivedi said.

The notice also stated that those among the suspended students who are hostel residents will have their room allotments cancelled. Additionally, they are barred from entering both of the university’s campuses and hostels.

“The students are required to appear in person before the chief proctor’s office and submit a written explanation regarding their involvement within three working days. Failure to do so will be considered as no statement in their defence, and further disciplinary action will be initiated,” the notice added.