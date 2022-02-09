Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University undergraduate 3rd, 5th sem exams from Feb 25
Lucknow University undergraduate 3rd, 5th sem exams from Feb 25

Lucknow University BA fifth semester exams will continue till April 8 (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The undergraduate examinations of Lucknow University (LU) and its affiliated colleges, which were postponed earlier due to the spike in Covid-19 infection, will begin from February 25.

On Tuesday, LU released the new exam schedule for the third and fifth semesters of undergraduate courses. This exam schedule is available on the university website www.lkouniv.ac.in. and students can find the details there.

Controller of examinations, LU, Vidyanand Tripathi informed that the postponed undergraduate exams would start from February 25 and will continue till April 8. BA fifth semester exams will continue till April 8, he said.

At the same time, the BA semester three examinations will continue till March 28. BCom examinations will continue till March 14 while BSc exams till April 2. There is no change in the centres, he added.

