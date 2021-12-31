Lucknow University will aim to get NAAC grading, better its NIRF ranking : VC

Lucknow University (LU) will try to secure a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading and better its ranking in National Institutes Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year, said vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai. The NAAC’s B grade of the university expired in 2019.

The LU administration has since been trying to get accreditation from NAAC. Meanwhile, the university made its maiden entry into the NIRF rankings this year and was placed in the rank band of 150-200 on the list. Bengaluru headquartered NAAC is the autonomous institution of University Grants Commission (UGC) that assesses and accredits higher educational institutions of the country.

“NAAC and NIRF ranking are crucial parameters to determine the quality of any educational institution. Efforts are being made to get the university accredited. These efforts showed results when the Lucknow University got its maiden NIRF ranking this year. The process of getting NAAC accreditation is also under way and we are confident that we will be able to achieve it this year,” said prof Rai who completed two years in office on Thursday.

“We have rejuvenated the academia of the university from diploma to D. Litt. that now will cater to the requirements of modern age students. New ordinances have been passed for all these newly designed courses. LU is the first university among state universities that is new NEP (national education policy-2020) compliant institution of country,” the VC added.

The LU, which was established in 1920, has expanded its working sphere to five districts, including the state capital. Currently, as many as 545 colleges are associated with the university that has over 16,000 registered students. There has also been a considerable jump in admission request of foreign students in the last two year. In the session 2021-22, 357 foreign students enrolled themselves in different courses offered by the university which is around 100% jump in the enrolment of the foreign students as compared to 2020-21 session.

“Considering the way the Lucknow University has expanded over the years, it has now become crucial that we dedicate ourselves to improve in terms of quality and try to stand among the leading education institutes,” prof Rai said.