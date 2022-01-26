Lucknow: UP Bar Council urges political parties to include lawyers’ demands in manifestos

Lucknow: The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday put forward a set of lawyers’ demands before the major political parties and urged them to incorporate these in their poll manifestos ahead of the state assembly polls.

Their demands include cashless medical facility, compensation to kin of the lawyers who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a housing scheme for them on ‘no- profit, no- loss basis’ and others.

“Cashless medical facility of ₹10 lakh must be provided to each lawyer in case of accident or any serious illness. ₹10 lakh compensation should also be given to the kin of those lawyers who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic in last two years,” said Shirish Kumar Mehrotra, chairman of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, while talking to media.

The council chairman also demanded a housing scheme for lawyers on ‘no- profit, no- loss basis’. “Rajasthan government is running a housing scheme for lawyers. Similar scheme must be launched in Uttar Pradesh also,” he said.

The Bar Council has also demanded a pension scheme for those lawyers who have completed 40 years in legal profession. “A pension scheme of ₹25,000 per month should be launched for those lawyers who have completed 40 years in this profession,” Mehrotra said.

“The practice of appointing retired judges on various posts in tribunals, commissions and regulatory authorities should be stopped. The government appoints retired judges as chairman of tribunals and other bodies. This practice must be stopped and lawyers must be appointed on these posts,” said Mehrotra.

Prashant Singh ‘Atal’ and Jay Narayan Pandey, both co-chairman of the Bar Council, stressed upon the need to impellent Lawyers’ Protection Act.

While Abdul Razzaque Khan, member of the Bar Council, stated that applications of 1200 family members of the deceased lawyers were still pending with the state government for compensation. “Next government must dispose of these applications on priority basis,” said Khan.

Vice chairman of the Bar Council, Pradeep Kumar Singh and member of the council, Anurag Pandey, also demanded adequate security in all district courts across the state and constitution of special security force for this purpose.

According to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, there are around four lakh registered lawyers all across the state.