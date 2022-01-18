Lucknow: UP Congress to hold ‘pratigya chaupals’ in villages

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress has decided to hold ‘pratigya chaupals’ in villages of the state every day in the coming weeks.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu, speaking to media persons on Monday, asked party candidates, office bearers and workers to hold the ‘chaupals’ in villages to reach out to voters, following the Covid-19 guidelines.

He said, “The Congress has decided not to hold big rallies keeping in view the present Covid situation. However, smaller public meetings would be organised and at least two to three pratigya chaupals should be held every day in the villages.”

Ittehad-e-Millat Council to support Congress

Ittehad-e-Millat Council on Monday announced support to the Congress in elections to the five state assemblies.

Speaking to media persons at UPCC headquarters here, Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauquir Raza announced his organisation’s support to the Congress.

He said that there would be peace and welfare of all classes of people, and communities would be ensured in the country and poll bound states under leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He said Gandhi family had made lots of sacrifices for the country and would abide by the Constitution of India.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu thanks the IEMC for its support and said the support would play an important role in 2022 assembly elections in all the five poll-bound states.