Lucknow: UP reports 17 Covid deaths, 3,555 fresh cases

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 23,303. Besides, 3,555 new Covid cases were reported from different districts of the state.

“In past 24-hours, 7,401 patients have recovered. So far, total 19, 85,926 patients recuperated from the virus infection,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement on Saturday.

Among the new Covid cases, Lucknow reported 418, Gautam Buddha Nagar 232, Jhansi 210, Prayagraj 135, Rae Bareilly 116 and Meerut 99. Hathras and Kasganj reported only three new Covid cases each, according to the data from the state health department.

Jaunpur reported two deaths while Jhansi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur, Agra, Hardoi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Balia, Chandauli, Oriyya, Shrawasti and Lucknow reported one death each.

“Lucknow has so far reported 2,676 deaths while total Covid cases count has reached 29, 2,041, of which 5,352 are active cases under treatment. The recovery rate is at 97%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

The Covid patient, who died in Lucknow, was a 43-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease. He had undergone renal transplant and was admitted to the PGI after his sample tested positive for Covid-19.

In Lucknow, among the areas which reports Covid cases, included Chinhat with 57 cases, Aliganj 69, Alambagh 43, Indira Nagar 38, Sarojini Nagar 31, NK Road 19 and Red Cross 15. In all, 29 cases had travel history while 77 were contacts of people who recently tested positive for Covid. Another 79 had mild symptoms and had tested positive.

According to the data of Covid vaccination, the UP has administered 26,85,93,942 doses of the vaccine including 15,99,24,549 first dose, 10,69,70,876 second dose and 16,98,517 precaution doses.

