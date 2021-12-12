Lucknow: Victory torch gets grand welcome at LU, 1971 war veterans recount memories

Lucknow To commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reached Lucknow University (LU) here on Saturday at 10: 30 am as part of its programme, organised by 64 UP Battalion NCC Lucknow along with LU and 1/11 Gorkha Rifles Battalion of 71 Infantry Brigade.

The guard of honour was given to the victory torch on its arrival by the cadets of 64 UP Bn NCC Lucknow and a two minutes silence was observed to pay homage in honour of War Heroes. Tributes were paid by Brig (retd) AK Sinha, Brig SD Vaid of HQ CC, Col Gaurav Karki CO 64 UP Bn Lucknow and vice chancellor of Lucknow University Prof AK Rai. Two cadets of 64 UP Bn NCC briefed about the 1971 war, Swarnim Vijay Varsh and the victory torch.

Brig AK Sinha (retd) of AMC, a veteran of 1971 War, was the guest of honour, who recounted his memories of the ‘Casualties Evacuation’ operations in the night of December 7 and 8, 1971, in an operation in Western Sector while serving as an RMO of 14 Rajput Regiment. He was accompanied by his wife Col (Dr) Nirmal Sinha (retd).

Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor of Lucknow University ,was chief guest. He conveyed his appreciation and saluted soldiers for their contribution to the country. He also appreciated the discipline of all NCC cadets of the university and expressed his deep desire that all students must take up NCC.

Cultural events, including recitation of poem, solo and group songs by cadets of 64 UP bn NCC and students of Amiruddaula Islamia College, were organised. The event culminated with recital of Rashtriya Gaan by all attendees along with Pipe Band of 1/11 GR Bn.

Guard of honour was given by the cadets of 64 UP Bn NCC Lucknow. 1/11 GR had set up weapons display stalls while ARO Lucknow set up their stall for providing info about joining the Army. 3 UP Naval unit Lucknow also established their counter with ship models.

The cadets of all arms of NCC like Army, Navy and Air Force were present in large number along with Lucknow University students. The victory flame was seen off by all the visitors with full military honours.