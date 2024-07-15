Lucknow: Wall bars all vehicles, except two-wheelers, on 110-year-old Pucca Pul

Marking the end of an era in the state capital’s transportation history, the 110-year-old Pucca Pul has been closed to all vehicles, except two-wheelers, with the construction of a wall to prevent their entry in view of concerns over the bridge’s capacity to handle modern traffic loads. The wall at the entrance of a Pucca Pul has a narrow opening. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Besides heavy vehicles, four-wheelers and e-rickshaws (three-wheelers) are also barred now.

Pucca Pul is one of the 83 bridges in the state found “unfit to commute”.

Constructed in 1914, this bridge served as a vital link for Lucknow residents for over a century, and its historical significance and legacy as a symbol of the city’s heritage will continue to be cherished.

After the construction of the wall, the entry to the bridge has been narrowed significantly, causing a large number of vehicles to seek alternative routes. This change has forced many motorists to go to the second bridge, leading to increased traffic congestion.

Shahid Mansoor, a resident of Daliganj, said, “All of a sudden, the authorities constructed a wall on the bridge to stop the movement of four-wheelers, not just heavy vehicles. Now only a slight space is left for the movement of two-wheelers. So, I had to commute through the second bridge constructed recently.”

Similarly, Sudhir Tewari, a Sitapur Road resident who regularly used the Pucca Pul, said, “Now, I have to take the second bridge, which is more overloaded.”

Public works department (PWD) executive engineer Manish Varma explained, “The decision to finally ban heavy vehicles from using the Pucca Pul was taken following expert advice. As the bridge transitions to serving only lighter traffic, its legacy as a historic and functional landmark of Lucknow continues, albeit with necessary adjustments to ensure its preservation for future generations.”

Reflecting on the future of the bridge, Varma stated, “One thing is now clear: this bridge will never be opened for heavy vehicles and four-wheeler traffic. Now, you must enjoy this heritage bridge and learn to use the nearby bridge for commuting.”

The Pucca Pul was completed on January 10, 1914, by British officers. It was built after dismantling the old Shahi Pul, a stone bridge commissioned by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1780. The original Shahi Pul was considered a marvel of its time and was completed in 1797. However, after the British annexation of Awadh post-1857, the stone bridge was deemed inadequate, particularly with the advent of heavier artillery.

In 2022, mounting concerns about the bridge’s structural integrity prompted the PWD and the bridge corporation to conduct a thorough inspection. For over 15 days, traffic was diverted while experts tested the bridge’s load-bearing capacity. The tests, conducted over three days, revealed that the bridge could no longer safely support heavy vehicles. Despite recommendations to restrict such traffic, the order was initially not enforced..