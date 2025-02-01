Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.21 °C, check weather forecast for February 1, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 1, 2025, is 24.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.21 °C and 27.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:47 PM. Lucknow weather update on February 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.13 °C and 27.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 2, 2025 24.73 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 25.66 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 24.26 Few clouds February 5, 2025 22.39 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 27.98 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 24.73 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 24.67 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.44 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.13 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.97 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 24.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



