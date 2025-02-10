Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 10, 2025, is 25.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.23 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.09 °C and 29.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 234.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|25.68
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|26.81
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|27.81
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|26.40
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|26.41
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|27.67
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|29.86
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
