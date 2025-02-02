Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.95 °C, check weather forecast for February 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 2, 2025, is 25.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 27.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 3, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.43 °C and 27.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 3, 2025
|25.41
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|24.75
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|25.31
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|27.90
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|24.87
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|24.70
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|24.79
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 2, 2025
