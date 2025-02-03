Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 3, 2025, is 24.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.99 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.52 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|24.76
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|26.55
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|27.25
|Few clouds
|February 7, 2025
|25.11
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|24.56
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|24.66
|Few clouds
|February 10, 2025
|27.27
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.