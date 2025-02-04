Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.49 °C, check weather forecast for February 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 4, 2025, is 25.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.49 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.83 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 5, 2025
|25.21
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|27.50
|Few clouds
|February 7, 2025
|24.50
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|23.72
|Scattered clouds
|February 9, 2025
|23.55
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|26.56
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|27.64
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.