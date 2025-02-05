Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.24 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 5, 2025, is 25.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.24 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.75 °C and 26.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 6, 2025
|25.94
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|23.77
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|22.88
|Few clouds
|February 9, 2025
|23.29
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|25.55
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|27.24
|Few clouds
|February 12, 2025
|28.95
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025
