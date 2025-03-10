Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.42 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 10, 2025, is 30.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.42 °C and 33.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|30.92
|Scattered clouds
|March 12, 2025
|34.59
|Few clouds
|March 13, 2025
|36.93
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.69
|Overcast clouds
|March 15, 2025
|37.89
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|38.73
|Broken clouds
|March 17, 2025
|38.64
|Scattered clouds
