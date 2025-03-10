Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.42 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 10, 2025, is 30.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.42 °C and 33.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.

Lucknow weather update on March 10, 2025
Lucknow weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.01 °C and 37.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.42 °C and 33.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202530.92Scattered clouds
March 12, 202534.59Few clouds
March 13, 202536.93Sky is clear
March 14, 202536.69Overcast clouds
March 15, 202537.89Sky is clear
March 16, 202538.73Broken clouds
March 17, 202538.64Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

