Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 12, 2025, is 35.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 38.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.57 °C and 38.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 18.99 °C and 38.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|35.83
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|36.49
|Broken clouds
|March 15, 2025
|36.93
|Few clouds
|March 16, 2025
|37.44
|Scattered clouds
|March 17, 2025
|37.95
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|37.01
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|35.52
|Scattered clouds
