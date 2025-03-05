Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.3 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 5, 2025, is 25.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.3 °C and 29.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.54 °C and 31.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 6, 2025
|25.57
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|27.61
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|31.65
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|32.34
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|33.54
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|35.67
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|37.31
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.