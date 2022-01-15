Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: Woman accuses three SUV-borne men of kidnapping
Lucknow: Woman accuses three SUV-borne men of kidnapping

An FIR has been registered against Yash Raj Singh and his two unidentified accomplices under IPC sections 365/511 for attempt to kidnap and 504 for insult, and further investigation into the matter was going on, said the officials
Three SUV-borne men try to kidnap a woman in Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow A 26-year-old woman has accused three SUV-borne men of trying to kidnap her in Vibhuti Khand area when she was returning home in Indira Nagar from Gomti Nagar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said police officials here on Friday.

An FIR had been registered against Yash Raj Singh and his two unidentified accomplices under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365/511 for attempt to kidnap and 504 for insult, and further investigation into the matter was going on, said the officials.

As per the FIR, Singh intercepted the scooty of Khusbu Singh, the complainant, in front of Wave Cinemas when she was returning home. He and his accomplices tried to push her into their SUV. They fled when two police personnel of night patrolling team reached there. The patrol team later accompanied her till home.

On Thursday, Khusbu went to register the FIR and she again spotted the same SUV and caught hold of the main accused, Yash Raj, during the day time and handed over to the police. However, the police released him after making him fill the personal bond to appear before the police whenever required, and further investigating about the accusations made by the complainant.

