Lucknow woman found dead in Bangkok hotel bathroom; doctor hubby on police radar

A doctor has been accused of murdering his wife during their recent trip to Bangkok, where the latter was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel there. According to the woman’s family, Ashish and Priyanka went to Thailand, along with their son Prishu, on January 4.

Family members of the deceased, Priyanka Sharma, 32, alleged that her husband Dr Ashish Srivastava murdered her and lodged a police complaint in this regard, after which the PGI police registered a case and started an investigation.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections at the PGI police station and legal proceedings are underway,” said Ravi Shankar Tripathi, SHO, PGI police station.

The deceased’s father, Satyanarayan Sharma, in his police complaint, alleged that Ashish, taking advantage of his profession, had killed his daughter by giving her some medicine and fabricated the story of her drowning in the bathtub.

Sharma also expressed apprehension that Ashish could do some harm to his family.

He informed me that Priyanka was married to Ashish Srivastava in 2017. He lives in Eldeco Saubhagya, Vrindavan Yojana Sector 9, and runs an ortho and pain clinic at Ashiana and Indira Nagar.

As per the family, disputes between the two started shortly after marriage. Priyanka had accused her husband of having an illicit relationship with another woman and harassing her.

She complained in this regard to the police in 2022. The matter was resolved with the mediation of both families.

Satyanarayan Sharma also told the police that his daughter had called him on January 7, complaining that she was fed something at night, after which she vomited all night, and the next day, on January 8, they got the news of her death.