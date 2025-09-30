Lucknow women get added safety with night escort service

Lucknow police have launched a night escort service under Mission Shakti 5.0, giving women travelling alone between 10 pm and 6 am the assurance of a safe ride home by a police response vehicle (PRV). As many as 133 PRVs have been strategically deployed to ensure quick response, according to police. (HT)

“The initiative is designed to create a fearless environment for women and to make police support immediately accessible. If a woman is stranded without transport or walking alone at night, a PRV reaches her location and provides safe escort until she arrives at her destination,” said Lucknow commissioner of police Amrendra K Sengar.

Since January 1 this year, Lucknow police have facilitated the service in 46 instances, where women callers were safely escorted. On an average day, the city’s 112 control room receives nearly 1,300 calls, of which about 250 relate to women’s safety. To strengthen the mechanism, police have also identified crime hotspots across the city where women are considered more vulnerable. Based on this mapping, 133 PRVs have been strategically deployed to ensure quick response, according to a Lucknow police press note.

“Our effort is to reassure women that police are available at any hour. The escort service is about safety as well as confidence-building,” a senior officer said.

Officials cited multiple real-life cases, highlighting how the service is helping women.

In one instance, a woman returning from Gorakhpur late at night needed to reach Khurramnagar. When she called 112, the nearest PRV quickly transferred the alert to a women’s PRV, which escorted her safely to her destination, officials pointed out.

In another case, a woman who could not find transport at midnight sought help. A PRV from the Naka Hindola area was dispatched and provided safe escort to her residence, they added.