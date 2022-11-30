Lucknow zoo celebrates 101st anniversary

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden stepped into its 101st year since establishment, and celebrated the occasion at the Baradari lawn on Tuesday. However, it was also mentioned that the 102nd year might be celebrated at a new location.

The occasion included many notable moments in zoo’s history - the 12- year-old white tigress that was brought to the zoo as part of an exchange programme with Vandalur zoo (Chennai) was released into her enclosure and visitors will get her glimpse after 15 days; a selfie point near gate no.2 of the zoo was inaugurated; and a pocket book on different animal and bird species produced by the zoo was also launched at this event by chief guest Dr Arun Kumar, minister of state for forest and environment, who suggested that the book be translated in Hindi as well.

Director of Lucknow Zoo, BK Mishra, in his welcome address educated the audience about the zoo and its history, and the significance of the occasion.

Students of Amicus Academy were also present on the occasion, and they performed a street play on wildlife and environment conservation for the anniversary. Kumar also took the opportunity to felicitate all the officials who had previously held the position of zoo director, while also appreciating the work of other zoo officials.

Several officials from the forest department and others associated with the zoo were present on the occasion. Special guest KP Malik, also from the ministry of forest and environment (UP), encouraged students to visit the zoo more often and develop a responsibility towards the environment and wildlife. Kumar reiterated that there are nearly 1000 animals at the zoo at this time.

He also mentioned that since the Lucknow zoo is lacking in space, the department is planning to have the zoo shifted to Kukrail where they will have the space to expand further, and that they hope to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the zoo at the new location.

