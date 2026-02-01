Lucknow: Decade-old vintage bike registration fraud surfaces during sale attempt

A 10-year-old fraud came to light when a city resident tried to sell his vintage motorcycle and discovered its registration number was never recorded in official records, police said on Sunday. Representational image (Sourced)

Krishna Nagar inspector PK Singh confirmed a case was registered on Saturday. “The victim was allegedly cheated using forged government documents. We are probing the matter,” he said.

Idris Siddiqui, a resident of Alambagh, purchased an Indian Chief vintage motorcycle from a Gurugram dealership in February 2015. He paid an additional ₹4.5 lakh for a VIP registration number.

The issue emerged when a prospective buyer flagged the registration certificate as fake during RC transfer verification. Checks revealed the registration number was not in any transport department database.

Siddiqui stated he contacted a man named Rahil to obtain his preferred registration number. Rahil allegedly collected ₹4.5 lakh and provided a registration certificate bearing number PB-04-AZ-4000, purportedly issued from Faridkot, Punjab.

Unaware of the forgery, Siddiqui used the motorcycle for nearly a decade. The fraud surfaced only during the sale attempt this year.

When confronted, the accused allegedly admitted the documents were forged and promised fresh registration from Lucknow. However, neither the valid documents nor the money were returned.