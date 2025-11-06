Lucknow’s air quality dips below post-Diwali levels

After two weeks of recording air quality in the ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ categories, Lucknow’s air quality turned unhealthier than the post-Diwali levels. The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 254 on Wednesday. On October 21, a day after Diwali, the AQI was 250. (File)

Surprisingly, Lucknow’s reading was higher than Delhi’s and several NCR cities’ levels on the day. As per the 4pm bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an AQI of 202, while Ghaziabad’s stood at 207, Gurugram’s at 225, and Noida’s at 215 — all within the ‘poor’ range.

According to the experts, the brief period of ‘good’ air post-monsoon was due to some rainfall activity after Diwali. All six AQI measuring stations, except the one in Kukrail, in the state capital recorded ‘poor’ air. At Kukrail, it was 194.

The Lalbagh station recorded the highest AQI of 329 (very poor). The average maximum PM 2.5 and PM 10 values went as high as 319 and 479 during the nighttime. Lalbagh was followed by Talkatora (286), Kendriya Vidyalaya (Aliganj) (248_, BR Ambadekar University (229), and Gomti Nagar (211).

CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

Lucknow regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board JP Maurya said, “LMC has been advised to sprinkle water daily. The pollution is still under control when compared to the AQI in the corresponding period last year.” According to Maurya, the AQI may further deteriorate in the coming days.