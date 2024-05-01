Lucknow’s Amity School gets bomb hoax mail

A school in Lucknow received a bomb threat through email, after nearly 100 schools in Delhi, NCR too received a similar mail, on Wednesday. Amity School in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Colony, which received a bomb hoax mail after which search was conducted by bomb squad and local police (HT Photo)

While school authorities confirmed the development, Prabal Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (East zone), said, “Amity School, situated in Vrindavan Colony of the state capital, received the mail.”

The matter is now being probed and the cyber team is looking into the matter. Also, UP police’s Special Task Force (STF) and anti-terrorism squad (ATS) have been pressed in to work out the case.

“On receiving information, police forces reached the site, and along with the school administration immediately evacuated the school premises. A bomb-disposal team squad scanned the entire school,” said the DCP, adding that the information turned out to be a hoax.

As many as 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday, triggering panic among parents and prompting schools to send students home. Later, they turned out to be fake.

The school authorities said that it was the same mail which other Delhi NCR schools received in the morning. “Since we are a centrally run school with branches all across, we received it in the common email Id of the organisation. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, we informed police,” said Roli Triptahi, school spokesperson.