Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels.
“We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department.
The process includes invitation of letters of interest from individuals/parties through advertisements in the media, leading to the shortlisting of a few players. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
In the recent inspection of Chhatar Manzil carried out by the chief secretary himself along with the other departments, the issue of transforming the Nawabi era structures into heritage hotels was discussed at length.
Singh said the aim behind the move is to repurpose the heritage structure by making it self-reliant. The transformation or the commercial use of the heritage structures, he said, is perhaps the best and only way to save these structures from getting lost.
However, he said the state archaeology department is yet to chalk out the modalities.
He said the companies that show interest will further ensure the transformation of the heritage structures. However, it would be ensured that the renovation and repurposing of the building does not affect the heritage structure.
-
Handover additional charge of schools to principals in their parent district: Punjab DGSE to DEOs
The Punjab Director General of School Education has asked all the district education officers in the state to make recommendations for giving additional charge of schools without heads to principals in their parent district. According to sources, the DEOs have submitted the lists of recommendations with the state department following which a principal might have to handle more than two schools in a district.
-
Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
Former Samajwadi Party's Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.
-
Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.
-
His passion rides on 550+ vintage two-wheelers
Pune: HKenjalekick-started a path to his hobby in 1982 and the journey till 2022 drives home a museum with over 550 vintage bikes, with 95% in running condition. Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale, businessman, of Parvati hills has his name in the 2018 Limca Book of Records for the largest collection of two–wheelers, with the oldest dating back to the 1930s. Kenjale said, “My hunger for collecting scooters will always remain alive.”
-
Centre should buy imported coal, provide it to states at prevailing CIL price: AIPEF
Lucknow: The All India Power Engineers' Federation has demanded that the Centre take the responsibility to import foreign coal on government- to- government basis since state generation companies are in no way responsible for the coal crisis which has resulted from lack of coordination among ministries concerned. “For the coal shortage resulting from policy lapses on the part of the Central government, states must not be penalized,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics