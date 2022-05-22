Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon

Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels.

“We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department.

The process includes invitation of letters of interest from individuals/parties through advertisements in the media, leading to the shortlisting of a few players. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.

In the recent inspection of Chhatar Manzil carried out by the chief secretary himself along with the other departments, the issue of transforming the Nawabi era structures into heritage hotels was discussed at length.

Singh said the aim behind the move is to repurpose the heritage structure by making it self-reliant. The transformation or the commercial use of the heritage structures, he said, is perhaps the best and only way to save these structures from getting lost.

However, he said the state archaeology department is yet to chalk out the modalities.

He said the companies that show interest will further ensure the transformation of the heritage structures. However, it would be ensured that the renovation and repurposing of the building does not affect the heritage structure.