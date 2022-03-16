Lucknow’s colour exporters hope for colourful days ahead
Holi might be bright and colourful for the local colour manufacturers but for those who are into colour export, it is still a drab affair. Exporters said Covid-19 restrictions and the consequent export ban being still in place, is ruining things.
“Covid-19 has left a severe dent on trade and we are no exception. It’s perhaps for the third consecutive year when there will be no business,” said Pranjal Singh, who owns a company Indiana Colours that deals in Holi range of colours and exports them to European countries.
Singh said that the export is zero as it is not allowed to European countries. “Covid-19 has left a severe dent on the income. There are many who have had to shut shop following the pandemic,” he added.
Singh said that in 2015, when he launched his company, it initially did well. “Since there were not many players in the industry, it was a hit during its initial days. But then came 2020—the year when the pandemic raged and brought many hand-to-mouth,” he added.
However, it is not the only colour-manufacturing firm to feel the heat, there are many others including Organic India, AMA Herbal and others that suffered a blow following the pandemic. However, they are hopeful that things may improve in the days to come.
