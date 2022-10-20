Lucknow’s Diya-making family for 34 generations having trouble sourcing clay

Afsaar Alam, 36 and his family have been making Diyas for 34 generations now. It is a family-run business that is active all year round. “We make Diyas and other clay items all year round. The demand is certainly higher during Diwali,” he said. Every month they sell upwards of 5,000 Diyas, but during the Diwali period, the demand shoots up and they sell almost 1.5 lakh units.

“Generally, we get orders of 5 to 10 Diyas from each individual customer, but at the time of Diwali, people are buying 20-25 pieces at a time,” he elaborates. “Most of our orders come from within Lucknow and we run the shop out of our house. We send sets of 20 Diyas to wholesalers.”

The family runs the business out of their house in Nandpur. While they make other clay items too, the demand for Diyas is understandably highest during this festival, he said. While the business did take a hit during the period of heavy rains in Lucknow, when many Diyas got ruined, they were able to bounce back on account of heavy sales during Diwali season. “However, the Chinese lights have affected the demand for our Diyas,” Alam added.

However, he says that lately it has been difficult to get clay - they have to bring it to Chinhat from an area between Safdarganj and Bhitaria. Previously, they were able to get the clay from ponds in Kathauta, but now they have to travel much farther to get it, spending ₹6,000 or more for the travel and a hired car, as opposed to earlier, when they spent around ₹1000 for the same efforts. Family members have had to take up jobs as labourers or cooks when business has been tough.

The family has 28 members, and they are all involved in the business in some way or other. “My father wants to live and die in this business. For as long as we can source clay, we will continue to make Diyas,” said Alam.

