Lucknow’s fresh Covid case count dips to below 1,000

LUCKNOW Thorough analysis of data, aggressive testing, tracing of contacts and treatment of patients brought down the fresh Covid case count in the city to below 1,000 in 24 days. On Tuesday, 698 people tested positive in Lucknow in comparison to the state capital’s single-day tally of 1,141 on January 7, said officials of the health department.

The city saw three deaths due to Covid, which pushed the number of fatalities to 2,668. At present, there were 8,812 active cases in Lucknow.

ACMO Dr Milind Wardhan said, “On Monday, there were 980 fresh cases while 1,385 people recovered from corona. On Tuesday, 698 people tested positive and 2,230 recovered. At present, there are 8,812 Covid patients in the city, of which only 170 are in hospitals.”

“If the count is coming down, then it’s because of good planning and strategy by the health department and the state government,” he said.

“Currently, we are testing more than 17,000 samples a day in Lucknow against the target of 11,000 set by the state government. Every contact of infected people is being traced aggressively. During the peak of the third wave, 24 to 25% patients were turning out to be positive, but now the figure is around 6 to 7%,” said Wardhan.

Dr OP Sanjeev, in-charge of corona ward of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, said: “This time hospitalisation, even when the corona graph peaked, was much lesser than last year. During the peak, there were around 250 admissions in a day. Today, there were around 170. Most of the patients who required admissions were suffering from kidney ailment, cardiac disease, diabetes or were on dialysis. Some patients were pregnant. The credit for fewer admissions goes to the vaccination drive by the state government.”

An official of the health department said, “This time, technology was also used for figuring out areas where the disease was more rampant. We diverted our resources to areas like Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Chinhat, Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh for efficient control of Covid.”

The official said, “Different departments coordinated well. This helped us in maximum use of resources and manpower. There was strict monitoring of every report from higher authorities because every report was available online.”

Chinhat reported 122 fresh cases, Aliganj 101, Indira Nagar and Alambagh 68 each while 75 Covid cases surfaced in Sarojini Nagar.