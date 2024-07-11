Lucknow’s iconic Pucca Pul closed to heavy vehicles after 110 years

Having served the city for 110 years, Lucknow’s iconic Pucca Pul is now closed to heavy vehicles as it is one of the 83 bridges in the state found “unfit to commute” amid concerns over its ability to handle modern traffic loads. Lucknow’s Pucca Pul (HT File)

The bridge connecting Daliganj and Chowk was completed on January 10, 1914. It was constructed by British officers after dismantling the old Shahi Pul, a stone bridge commissioned by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1780. The Shahi Pul was regarded as a marvel of its time and completed in 1797. Following the British annexation of Awadh after 1857, the stone bridge was deemed inadequate and weak, particularly with the advent of heavier artillery.

“In 1911, the British authorities decided to replace the aging structure, laying the foundation for Pucca Pul, which was inaugurated by the then Viceroy, Lord Hardinge, on January 10, 1914. Notably, the formal opening of King George’s Hospital took place the same day. Over the decades, Pucca Pul became a crucial artery for the city, accommodating increasing traffic demands,” historian Roshan Taqi said.

“The decision to finally ban heavy vehicles from using Pucca Pul was done following expert advice. As the bridge transitions to serving only lighter traffic, its legacy as a historic and functional landmark of Lucknow continues, albeit with necessary adjustments to ensure its preservation for future generations,” Taqi said.

In recent years, the bridge’s condition has raised concerns among heritage conservationists and engineers. Taqi advocated new bridges on each side of old one to preserve the heritage value.

This sentiment was echoed by many, recognising the bridge as the first stone bridge built during the Nawabi era.

In 2022, these concerns prompted the public works department (PWD) and the bridge corporation to conduct a thorough inspection. For over 15 days, traffic was diverted while experts tested the bridge’s load-bearing capacity. The tests, conducted over three days, revealed that the bridge could no longer safely support heavy vehicles. Despite recommendations to restrict such traffic, the order was initially not enforced.