Lucknow’s JIM launches Phase 2 of social outreach programme

Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM), Lucknow, organised the launch of the second phase of their social outreach programme ‘Reconnecting the disrupted learner in education mainstream’, on Tuesday.

The initiative was supported by Hindustan Times.

The institute gave away the first lot of refurbished smartphones collected from people of Lucknow to the 16 primary schools shortlisted by the basic education department, government of UP. A few of them were given to students of an orphanage too.

In the second phase, budding managers of JIM and the students of Seth MR Jaipuria School will take online classes for disrupted learners.

Kavita Pathak, director, JIM, Lucknow said “the budding managers of Jaipuria Institute have worked quite hard for the success of this campaign. I am proud of my students. This is the first lot of refurbished phones. We will be distributing more as soon as they are ready. We need to keep going to help as many children as we can”.

Rajat Kumar, chief revenue officer at Hindustan Media Group, UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand said, “This initiative was started with a vision on Gandhi Jayanti. Today, we can see it turning into a reality. Millions of children are not able to get basic education due to a lack of necessary resources today. Such campaigns are essential and the need of the hour. I am happy to be a part of it”.

Promini Chopra, principal, Seth MR Jaipuria School, said, “We consider it a privilege that we got this opportunity to come close to these children. Around 280 students of Seth MR Jaipuria School will provide value education through stories to disrupted learners”

Ratnesh Kumar, teacher in-charge at Child Friendly School, Chaandwal village, said, “JIM has been continuously supporting our school in various ways. The institute has provided clothes for children. They are also providing online education to disrupted learners.”

Sana and Fiza who are teacher in-charges of a primary school run by Vigyan Foundation (NGO) in Akbar Nagar said, “the students are facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of digital devices. This initiative is a ray of hope for us and those children. We thank the institute for their support”.

Reena Agrawal, chairperson, social responsibility committee at JIM thanked the teacher in-charges of the NGO-run primary schools and the students of JIM on the success of the first phase of the campaign.

“The social outreach programme by JIM, gave me an opportunity to interact with people out of my comfort zone, in the real world. It was a great experience working towards such an important social cause. The response that we received was overwhelming and I feel thankful to be a part of such an initiative,” said Aditi Rana, student at JIM.

“The three day initiative of the social outreach programme was very enriching for me. I gained many experiences and memories. For this, I had to move out of my comfort zone which helped me learn a lot, and it also gave me a chance to bond with juniors,” said Aviroop Nandi, student at JIM.

“It was an entirely new experience for me, to be working at the ground level for a great social cause. I am grateful to JIM for this opportunity as it helped me explore my true potential as a leader and a team player,” said Harshita Singh Behal, student at JIM.