Lucknow’s KGMU first institute to achieve maximum liquid oxygen capacity

With the installation of seventh liquid oxygen plant on the campus, the King George’s Medical University has become the first medical institute with highest capacity of liquid oxygen in the country.

“The total capacity of liquid oxygen on the campus reached 1.30 lakh litre and this is highest among all medical institutes in the country,” said Dr Tanmay Tiwari, the coordinator of the programme on Wednesday.

The new plant was started at Queen Marys hospital, the gynaecology wing of the KGMU. New plant was inaugurated by vice chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri on Wednesday. Need for oxygen became significant after the first wave of Covid pandemic, hence all institutes and hospitals were advised to increase their capacity for storing and generating oxygen (from the ambient air).