Lucknow played an important role in our career and Gadar 2 success, say Utkarsh and Simrat

LUCKNOW The young star cast of blockbuster film ‘Gadar-2’ is all praise for Lucknow, where the film was extensively shot, for giving a new direction to their career and playing a role in the movie’s success.

Actors Simrat Kaur and Utkarsh Sharma during their visit to Hindustan Times office in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actors Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur took a trip down nostalgia lane on the making of the film during their visit to Hindustan Times office here on Thursday.

“My first memory of the shoot is of year 2000, when I was nearly 5 years old, and I shot for 72 hours continuously with stars like Sunny Deol sir, Amrish Puri sir and others. Cut to 2022, we shot for nearly 2.5 months here for the sequel and I played the grown up ‘Jeetey’. Lucknow has played a role in giving a new direction to our career (Simrat and me), and has contributed hugely to the success of the film,” said Sharma, son of the film’s director Anil Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The youngster added, “The best part about Lucknow is that it has heritage buildings that have been maintained well, due to which we were able to showcase them as Lahore. La Martiniere College campus, which has been portrayed as Shahi Qila, played an important role in the ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’ (2001) and the sequel also. The UP Government’s support was also unparalleled.”

Simrat Kaur recalled, “Before the shoot began, I took a rickshaw ride to Rumi Darwaza area, and there, a person told me ‘madam yaheen ‘Gadar’ ki shooting hui hai and phir se hone wali hai’ (smiles). I will never forget the guide in Bhool Bhulaiya repeatedly telling me ‘muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hain’. Lucknow is very special as I shot my first Hindi film here and it became such a massive hit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, will it be ‘Gadar 3’ next? “Work on the story line has already started, but nothing will be done in a hurry. My father took 22 years to bring the sequel…only if we have a convincing story, there will be the third part,” said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON