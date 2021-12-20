Luckowites seek relief from pollution with air-purifying plants

The high pollution level in the state capital and smog has attracted the attention of citizens towards indoor plants that are said to have high air purifying properties. The nurseries in Lucknow have reported rise in sale of plants such as peace lily, snake plant, syngonium, areca palm, aglaonema, monster and rubber plants.

The air quality index in the city remains as poor and severe. Since the lockdown sales of plants have registered substantial growth but it has seen a rapid growth due to social media awareness, says Sandeep Rai who runs a nursery in Mahanagar.

“After lockdown the online sale portal propagated a lot about benefits of plants and the NASA survey in which they had named few plants with high air purifying properties and the toxins they remove. It’s a known fact that plants give oxygen and along with it brings us close to nature, gives a feeling of happiness which has given rise to this fad,” says Rai.

Ardent plant lover and educationist Shalini Singh has planted several air-purifying at home. “My me time is being with my little green world that we have created at our balcony as we don’t have gardening space. Areca palm, peace lily, marble queen, aloe vera, snake plant, syngonium, dracaena and aglaonema which are said have air-purifying qualities besides many other flowering and ornamental plants adorn my home,” she says.

Dracaena , aglaonema and snake plant at Shalini Singh’s resident (HT Photo)

Play House school principal Shabnam Kapur, who started Arjun Nursery in her son’s memory, too vouched for the trend. “We had a dumpyard at the back of our school that we converted into a nursery for kids to remain close to nature, learn and prepare plants that eventually purchased by parents. Flowering plants are fast-selling in winters but plants which are high on air-purifying now more in demand. We know about the oxygen emitting property of plant and with that it gives happiness and keeps us close to nature,” she says.

Gokul, the gardener at her nursery adds, “Bahut log oxygen wale ped mangne aate hai. Kafi saare to pehle bilkul nahi biktey they par ab sabko spider plant, peace lily aur areca palm chahiye.”

Shachi Singh, who runs social enterprise Nature’s Gift and promotes rooftop farming, calls it a small step toward self reliance. “How long will we blame others for everything! We need to cut pollution, promote greenery and rooftop farming is an option where we can and it’s a step towards being self-dependence, healthy living and being close to nature. I am happy that people are slowly but becoming aware,” she says.