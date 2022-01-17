LU’s fine arts college partners with UK’s varsity

To provide new opportunities for the students of the Faculty of Fine Arts, Lucknow University formalised a partnership with Bath Spa University, UK, via a meeting held virtually on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was conducted virtually with vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai and Dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, Prof Alok Kumar Kushwaha attending from LU, while Daniel Allen, Roger Clarke and Kristin Doern were present on behalf of Bath Spa University, UK.

Prof Kushwaha introduced the Faculty of Fine Arts in context with its historical perspective and its contributions to contemporary Indian art.

Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari, who has been deputed as the liaison officer on behalf of the LU, proposed various introductory activities between the two universities which were welcomed by his counterpart Roger Clarke and others.

“Both the institutions agreed for speeding up of ties on art and aesthetics between the two and strongly welcomed the initiative taken by the V-Cs of both the universities, the press statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was also mutually agreed that due to the current pandemic and social distancing protocols, the initial events will be conducted on a virtual platform, the press statement added.