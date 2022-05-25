LU’s Institute of Women’s Studies to start three new courses

The Institute of Women’s Studies, Lucknow University, has approved three new courses in a meeting of the Board of Studies, held on Wednesday.

These courses are co-curricular under the title Gender, Violence and Mental Health in third semester and two vocational courses – Women and Entrepreneurship Skill Development and Women, Leadership and Management – have been proposed in the fourth semester of graduation.

Such courses were suggested by the governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel. These courses will give impetus to the power of mission Shakti and prove helpful in making the future of the young generation bright, an LU official said.

According to Archana Shukla, the co-ordinator of the Institute of Women’s Studies, “This co-curricular course will give practical value to students in general and women in particular, on how to handle changes and challenges in real life situations and to sensitise students on how gender-based violence impacts mental health.”

“This paper opens up the scope for students to specialise in the area of gender-based violence and counselling with a wide range of possibilities for employability,” she said.

This vocational course aims at introducing the concept of entrepreneurship and its processes, with an emphasis on developing women entrepreneurs. This course provides a scope for students to seek job opportunities in NGOs and organisations that work for generating employment for women groups, she said.

This vocational course will develop employability skills among students. The aim of this course is to develop the student’s understanding of leadership and management. This course provides students with the skills required for managers, she said.