LU’s Kumar Archit scores 100 percentile in UGC NET

It was a magical moment for Kumar Archit Pandey and the University of Lucknow as the student of Political Science cleared the UGC NET examination (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) scoring 100 percentile on Sunday.

As many as 100 students from 18 departments and institutes of the university were also successful in clearing the UGC NET examination.

For Pandey, it was his first attempt. An elated Pandey said it is very satisfying that all the hard work has been rewarded.

“The major thrust was on preparing from standard books and avoiding guides. I relied on previous year question papers and solving them in a time-bound manner,” said Pandey, who completed schooling from CMS, Aliganj branch.

He added that he took suggestions from his teachers on how to prepare for the exam.

“Prof RK Mishra, Political Science department and Prof Prashant Shukla, Philosophy department, were my mentors for this examination,” Pandey said, who plans to pursue JRF from a reputed central university now.

Pandey shared his success mantra and said he didn’t take any pressure.

“Don’t take too much pressure about this examination. You just need to make a crystal-clear strategy, and that can be done with the help of previous year questions and selecting a limited number of books. Hard work is required without any distractions. I’m off social media for the last five years,” Pandey added.

The Department of Sociology has a maximum of 11 students qualifying for JRF and 11 in NET, followed by the Department of Political Science with five JRF’s and 12 NET’s. Students of the Department of Education bagged five JRF’s and six NET’s, according to a LU press release.

Other departments whose students cleared the examination include Applied Economics, Sanskrit, Geography, Home Science, Library Science, Western History, Modern History, Psychology, Persian, Journalism, Modern Indian History, Statistics, Tourism, English and Economics.

Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, said, “It is a prestigious moment for an educational Institution when erstwhile students achieve new heights and bring laurels to it.”

10 students of KMC Language University clear UGC NET

LUCKNOW Ten students of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University also cleared the UGC NET examination on Sunday.

University’s research scholar of history department Roopa Srivastava, Shivam Chaturvedi of Commerce department and Rahat Zabi of Business Management Department have qualified NET JRF exam.

Along with this, Divya Shukla, a student of MCom third semester and Khaleda Zia, a student of MA English 4th semester, have passed the NET exam.

The former students of the university have also made a mark in the NET examination. Two students of the education department, Mohd Sajid Khan, MA Education (2021), has passed NET, and Abhishek Kumar Maurya has passed NET JRF. Two students of MA Arabic (2020), Syed Wahid and Mohammad Rizwan have also cleared the NET exam. Mohammad Naseem Faizi, a student of MA Urdu (2019) has also cleared NET JRF.

(With inputs from Faara Nadeem)