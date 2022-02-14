LU’s MBA students want better placement opportunities: VC

Lucknow University’s MBA students raised their concern over better placement opportunities on completion of their course at the second round of ‘Coffee with V-C’, held under the aegis of Dean Student Welfare, on Monday.

Six MBA and PhD students of the University were given an opportunity to interact with LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai. “We talked about academics, cultural activities, hygiene, and cleanliness in the department. We also talked about placements and industrial visits as practical experience along with theoretical knowledge,” said Akriti Barman, a final year MBA student.

Another final year student, Animesh, added, “We discussed our problems at the departmental level. We also talked about how the placements of students can be increased. V-C also asked us if ragging and bullying pertained in the campus.”

Prof Rai began this initiative of establishing bonding with students over a cup of coffee in January.

“We discussed how the department can improve its functioning. We talked about the mess and living conditions for the students in hostels,” said Palak Gupta, a first-year MBA student. While another first-year student Kush Saxena gave input on teachers and overall course experience.

Harsh Vardhan, who is doing PhD in Business Administration, said that it was kind of V-C to acknowledge the shortcomings of the department.

“He wanted to inquire about how things are going on in the department. This was aimed at knowing the shortcomings of the university and working on eradicating them,” said Harsh.

Prof Rai suggested to student’s various ways to improve placements through their active participation and guided them on ways to leverage entrepreneurship. In the course of the discussion, students suggested more industrial visits, industrial interface and strengthening of IT infrastructure. V-C assured them of addressing the issue at the earliest. The students were gifted coffee mugs by the V-C as a token after the meeting.