Madhumita Shukla’s sister, Sara’s mother stage protest against BSP

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR Seema Singh, mother of Sara Singh, and Nidhi Shukla, sister of slain poetess Madhumita Shukla, staged a dharna in front of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) office in Lucknow on Thursday seeking cancellation of candidature of Aman Mani Tripathi, 31, who is fielded by the party from the Nautanwa assembly seat. He is the sitting independent MLA from Nautanwa seat of Maharajganj district on the Indo- Nepal border of eastern UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2015, Sara Singh was allegedly murdered by her husband Aman Mani Tripathi, who is the son of former SP MLA Amar Mani Tripathi, 65 (currently serving life term along with his wife in connection with the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, who was shot dead in Lucknow in 2003).

Seema Singh said she and Nidhi Shukla (Madhumita Shukla’s sister) went to the BSP office with the hope of meeting office bearers and demand cancellation of Aman Mani’s candidature. She said BSP office-bearers paid no heed to their demand and we were removed from there by the local police.

Lucknow ACP (Hazratganj), Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said the police removed the two protestors from the BSP office, apprehending law and order problem and asked them to return to their homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Amar Mani Tripathi is a sitting independent MLA and the BSP has fielded him thinking that his win will add one more MLA to Mayawatiji’s party. In the 403 seat assembly, one MLA can’t make a government. I want to appeal to Mayawatiji that if she follows Babsaheb Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, then she should cancel the candidature of Aman Mani,” said Seema Singh.

In the 2017 polls, Aman Mani had contested from jail as his sisters Tanushri and Alankrita campaigned for him, seeking sympathy in the name of their jailed parents.

The probe by the CBI against Aman in his wife’s murder is still underway while the leader has rejected the murder charges, saying it was an accidental death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted for a reaction Aman Mani disconnected the phone by saying: “I don’t have any information about this.”