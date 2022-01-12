Magh Mela: 28 more cops test positive for Covid

As many as 28 more policemen on duty for the soon-to-start annual religious fair of “Magh Mela-2022” tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. They had arrived in the Mela area from different parts of the state to join their duty for the fair set to kick-start on Makar Sankranti i.e. on the intervening night of January 14 and 15.

With this, the total count of Coronavirus positive cases found in the Magh mela area has risen from 11 to 39, the mela officials said.

“28 policemen, including 24 PAC personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in the mela area, on Wednesday. They have all been sent to the designated Level-1 isolation centre set up at CHC, Kotwa, away from the mela area,” informed Dr Rishi Sahai, Covid-19 nodal officer for the Magh Mela-2022.

Earlier, two policemen had tested positive on January 11, while another seven including seven PAC personnel, one police constable and one local intelligence unit personnel had tested positive on January 10,” informed Dr Sahai.

Mela officials said that all government personnel deputed on duty at the mela area as well as the saints, seers and pilgrims arriving for the annual religious congregation are being tested as per the set protocol.