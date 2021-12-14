Magh Mela-2022: Land allotments for camps to seers, religious bodies from Dec 22

Prayagraj Mela Authority has finalised the land allotment schedule for seers and religious organisations to help them set up their camps for the Magh Mela-2022. The land allotments would start from December 22, 2021 and continue till January 5, 2022, said officials aware of the development.

“First of all, land will be allotted to seers of Dandi Bada for the annual religious fair set to start from January 14/15 with the first official bathing of Makar Sankranti and will end on Maha Shivratri on March 1,” said Mela Adhikari Sheshmani Pandey. For camps of this spiritual institution, land will be allotted for two days on December 22-23. Similarly, land will be allotted to the seers of Khak Chowk on December 24 and 25, he added.

The seers of Acharya Bada will be allotted land on December 26 and 27. Land allotment for camps on Sangam Lower, Sangam Upper, Saraswati and Mahavir Marg of tent city would be done on December 31 while the same for Annapurna Marg will be done on January 1, 2022 followed by Tulsi Marg and GT Road on January 2, Triveni Marg on January 3 and Kali Marg on January 4, 2022.

The land allotment for Sector 1-2, Shastri Gata and Kabir Nagar will take place on January 5 with Samudra Koop-Interlocking Marg and Sector 3 land allotments taking place on January 5 and that of Ramanuj Marg on January 5, 2022. The allotment of land at Arail and that to other organizations will take place on January 5, the Mela Adhikari added.

The land allotment to seers and religious organisations is yearly but complex process for the officials as this often results in confrontations and even agitations by unhappy religious men and bodies. Officials made clear that the facility slips will be given two days after the land allotments to the allotees. The institutions which did not formally return the facilities after taking them last year will not be given any facility this time.

The Mela Adhikari said the institutions which will opt out of getting land and facilities allotted to them this year due to Covid will witness no reduction in their land or facilities next year. They will be given the same facilities and land next year as they have been receiving in the past, he made clear.

Till last year, the tent city was set up on 640 hectares of land. This time the work of the railways is going on for construction of a railway over bridge besides a large part of the land has been inundated by the Ganga.

In such a situation, about 60 hectares of land is falling short. In view of this, the fair area is expected to be expanded in Hetapatti area towards Jhunsi and towards Darganj so that all institutions can be given the same amount of land and facilities as they had received last year, officials said.