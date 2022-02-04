Magh Mela: 25 lakh devotees likely to take dip on Basant Panchami on Feb 5

Lakhs of devotees are expected to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the fourth and one of the main bathing festivals of Magh Mela, on Saturday. Ahead of the “Snan” (bathing), Mela administration has completed its preparations and tightened security for the occasion. On Friday, senior police and administrative officials inspected security arrangements at the ghats.

Mela officials are expecting around 25 lakh devotees to arrive for the holy dip at 10 ghats in the mela area. Divisonal commissioner Sanjay Goyal, Mela Adhikari Arvind Kumar Chauhan and other officials carried out inspections at different sectors in mela area and gave necessary instructions to maintain cleanliness and ensure arrangement of dried grass at ghats.

The officials have deployed sanitation workers in three shifts who will ensure that ghats and mela area remain clean. Along with heavy security arrangements at different ghats, entry and exit points, officials have made traffic diversions for smooth movement of pilgrims from Thursday night.

Police officials are focusing on better crowd management and traffic movement. Different parking sites have been made where vehicles will be parked. Officials said as soon as the parking near Sangam gets filled, the vehicles will be made to park at parade ground and pilgrims will need to trek from there to the ghats of their choice.

Deepwater barricading have been made for security of devotees and Jal Police and divers have been instructed to keep an eye on all ghats. Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal, who inspected the mela area on Friday, said all arrangements were complete. Help of drones and CCTV cameras will be taken to keep an eye on crowd of devotees and managing their movement, he added.