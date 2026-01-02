Magh Mela area declared no-vehicle zone

The entire Magh Mela area was declared a no-vehicle zone from 8 pm on Thursday as the administration put in place extensive traffic and crowd management measures ahead of the Magh Mela, which begins on Saturday with the Paush Purnima bathing. A large number of devotees are expected to arrive on the opening day, prompting police to enforce strict movement regulations across the Mela zone. Representational image (File Photo)

According to officials, entry into the Mela area will be permitted only to ambulances and emergency service vehicles. Dedicated routes have been marked for pedestrian movement within the Mela zone and towards the Sangam Nose, while a one-way system has been implemented on all pontoon bridges.

Devotees travelling from Parade to Jhunsi will use pontoon bridges 3, 5 and 7, while those moving from Jhunsi to Parade will cross through pontoon bridges 4 and 6. Movement in the opposite direction will not be allowed. Pontoon bridges 1 and 2 have been kept in reserve. No vehicle parking will be permitted at the Sangam Nose, and pilgrims have been urged to follow the designated routes and use only authorised parking facilities.

Parking arrangements have been made at the Parade Ground, Jhunsi and Arail. From various parking points, devotees will be required to walk to the bathing ghats through marked corridors and return via separate routes to avoid congestion. In the Parade area, pilgrims can reach Sangam, Hanuman Ghat and Ram Ghat through Kali Marg and Upper Sangam Marg. Similar walking routes have been designated from the Galla Mandi and Nagvasuki parking areas.

In Jhunsi and Arail, separate walking paths have been marked from Old GT Kachhar, Tikarmafi Mahuabagh, Soham Ashram, Devarakh Kachhar, Ganjia and Navprayagam parking areas to nearby bathing ghats. Police have appealed to devotees to cooperate and strictly adhere to traffic and movement guidelines during the Mela period.