Magh Mela: Over 3 lakh take dip on Paush Purnima at Sangam as Kalpwas begins

The month-long Kalpwas started in the tent city of Magh Mela-2022 on Monday that also saw over 3 lakh devotees taking a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Paush Purnima-- the second major bathing day of the annual religious event.

Like the previous year, this year too only those who are fully vaccinated are being allowed to camp for the kalpwas. In the shadow of Covid-19 and strict vigil of authorities, there are less numbers of Kalpwasis this time but those present have braved the intense cold and pandemic and arrived for the camping that would end on February 16 on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

“Till 4pm, around 3 lakh devotees had taken holy dip in Sangam. The entire bathing festival passed off peacefully,” said Mela Adhikari Sheshmani Pandey.

Although the numbers of devotees arriving in the mela area was thin during the wee hours because of the chilly conditions but as the bright sunshine dominated the blue sky later in the day the footfall gradually increased.

By around 11 am, 1.25 lakh devotees had taken dip and by 4pm the figures crossed 3 lakh, he said.

The official said arrival of Kalpavasis in the mela area had continued on Saturday and Sunday. Almost all the Kalpwasis are associated with some seer and stay in the camps arranged by their ‘gurus’. Although some of the seers and Kalpwasis complained about incomplete work pertaining to facilities like tap water, electricity, toilets and tin-sheds in sector 5A, but for a chunk of Kalpwasis, it was the devotion and religious belief that overshadowed the threat of Coronavirus, extreme cold or amenities.

From Monday onwards, thousands of Kalpvasis from different parts of the state and country, started their month-long religious practice of restrained and disciplined life. With the desire to be freed from the shackles of life and death, as it is believed that by practising Kalpavas, the door of heaven opens for the devotees after their demise. Along with spiritual, scientific outlook is also important in Kalpavas.

“According to religious beliefs, one receives virtuous results in the month of Magh on the bank of Sangam at Tirtharaj Prayag. Taking a dip in the holy waters during Kalpavas bears the same fruit as donating crores of cows daily,” said noted astrologer Hemant Bhaduri.

Further, inspired by a feeling of detachment with hard austerity, Kalpwasis attain self-purification, he added.

Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Prayagraj said there are 21 rules of Kalpavas as per scriptures. These include not telling lies, staying free from household worries, bathing in the Ganges thrice a day, planting a Tulsi plant in the camp, following celibacy, taking food prepared by oneself or wife, attending sermons, sleeping on the ground. Not wearing gold, not consuming sweets or fruits, freedom from worldly worries, restraint on the senses, pind daan for ancestors, following non-violence, renunciation of luxury are some of the rules that are followed by Kalpwasis.

The noted astrologer also informed about another interesting aspect pertaining to Kalpwas.

“The month-long Kalpwas for Dandi Sanyasi and those coming from Mithila region of the country starts from Makar Sankranti itself whereas for others, it began from Monday.”