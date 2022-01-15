Magh Mela: Over 4 lakh more take dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti

Over four lakh devotees took the holy dip at Sangam at the Magh Mela on Saturday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti—a festival spread over two days owing to its auspicious timing. As around 6.5 lakh pilgrims had taken the holy dip on Friday too, the total number of people who took the dip rose to over 10.5 lakh.

As per the mela officials, of the over four lakh who took the dip, around 2.25 lakh devotees did so by 12noon. The figures increased to 3 by 2pm and by the end of the day, a total of around 4 lakh people had taken the holy dip in different ghats, said Magh Mela adhikari Sheshmani Pandey.

As per Hindu astrological calculation, since the sunrise of Saturday was the auspicious timing of Sankranti, all prominent seers, their disciples and large numbers of devotees took the dip on Saturday. The 47-day religious congregation had formally begun with the first official bathing of Makar Sankranti at Sangam ghats in Prayagraj on Friday. However, an equal number of devotees arrived at the ghats of river Ganga and Sangam, on Saturday as well.

Devotees, who had started arriving in large numbers from Thursday onwards continued coming all through Saturday also. Defying the winter chill and overcoming the fear of Covid-19, the devotees arrived from different UP districts and neighbouring states too.

In view of the rush, traffic diversions were put in place at all the entry points of Prayagraj district. Railways and UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had made special arrangements for devotees. Despite efforts and repeated appeals to the pilgrims to observe social distancing and wear masks to prevent spread of Covid-19, many were seen violating the norms. To check the spread of coronavirus in mela area, the authorities kept on announcing the importance of wearing masks.

“On the second day of the holy bathing, around 1,25,000 facemasks were distributed in the mela area by 12noon. Out of these, about 55,000 masks were distributed at Sangam nose itself. Through about 25 Covid help desks in the mela area, awareness is being spread about the compliance of Covid protocol and people are being helped as per their need,” said the mela adhikari.