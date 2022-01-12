Magh Mela: Six cops fined for violating Covid norms

With the aim of preventing spread of Covid in the Magh Mela area and strict compliance of pandemic protocol, the Magh Mela police have started an intensive checking drive against those not wearing masks in the fair area.

The annual Magh Mela is set to start at the banks of Sangam from January 14/15.

To start with, Magh Mela police fined six of their own men, on Wednesday.

These included five constables and one woman head constable, informed officials.

“We want to give a clear message to everyone coming to Magh Mela area that they have to strictly comply with the set norms in view of Covid-19 pandemic and setting an example, we thought of correcting our home first and thus six of our own police personnel were fined for not wearing masks,” said superintendent of police, Magh Mela, Rajiv Narayan Mishra.

He said the drive would continue in the mela area in the days to come wherein the quantum of fine would increase each time an individual is fined to start with a fine of ₹100 for the first-time offender.

The SP Magh Mela further added that police personnel are repeatedly appealing to seers, devotees and visitors coming to mela area to wear facemask and follow all the set norms laid down under Covid-19 protocols. However, making people aware and request has to go along with a deterrent and fining the offenders is one such step, added Mishra.

The six policemen, who were not wearing masks in the mela area, were challaned under section 15(3) of the UP Covid-19 (second amendment) rules and mitigation fee was collected on the spot from them. All the station in-charges have been instructed to check the persons who were not wearing masks in their respective areas and at the important places of the mela area.

Magh Mela authorities had earlier announced that not wearing masks in the mela area would invite fine. The authorities have also announced that each Kalpwasi and seer, camping in the mela area should be vaccinated and should possess a negative RT-PCR report with them.

